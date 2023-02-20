MTG Calls For Biden’s Impeachment Over Surprise Kyiv Visit
‘AMERICA LAST’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was absolutely enraged by Joe Biden’s “incredibly insulting” trip to Ukraine on Monday. President Biden made a surprise appearance in Kyiv ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion in a show of solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people. But Greene interpreted Biden’s actions a little more skeptically. “Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war,” Greene tweeted. “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.” She went on to express exasperation that Zelensky “can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States,” adding, “He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting.” The MAGA congresswoman later pointed out that Biden chose to visit Ukraine instead of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a toxic train derailment last week. “He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war,” Greene wrote. “We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late.”