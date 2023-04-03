MTG Fires Back at NYC Mayor for Warning Her to ‘Behave Yourself’
SCARE TACTICS
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday responded with characteristic grace to Mayor Eric Adams’ stern warning that she “behave” herself should she come to New York City to protest former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment. Calling Adams “delusional” in a Telegram message to her supporters, Greene accused him of “trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s [sic] unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system” against Trump. She went on to suggest that Adams should be more concerned about his constituents “being murdered, raped, robbed and carjacked” than her imminent arrival. “Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?” she demanded. On Tuesday morning, hours before Trump is set to be arraigned, Greene is expected to co-host a rally near the courthouse alongside the New York Young Republican Club.