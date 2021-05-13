Marjorie Taylor Greene Chased AOC Around Congress Screaming About Terrorism, Says Report
‘HEY ALEXANDRIA!’
There’s nothing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) loves more than running after people while shouting unhinged allegations at them and then declaring it as some kind of moral victory when they ignore her. First she did it with Parkland school-shooting survivor David Hogg, and now she’s repeated the lame stunt with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). According to The Washington Post, Greene tried to confront the congresswoman outside the House chamber Wednesday, at first trying—but failing—to catch Ocasio-Cortez’s attention by yelling: “Hey, Alexandria!” When she was ignored, Greene reportedly pursued AOC and started screaming about antifa and Black Lives Matter. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene reportedly shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” According to the Post, AOC’s only reaction was to throw up her hands “in an exasperated motion” at one point. In a later statement, Ocasio-Cortez’s office urged congressional leadership to take steps to help make Capitol Hill “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”