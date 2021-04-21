Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims D.C. Is Too Quiet and ‘Scared’ After Verdict
‘COMPLETELY DEAD’
For Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the lack of riots in the streets of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd was somehow evidence that Americans should be terrified of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“DC is completely dead tonight,” Greene tweeted. “People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots. Police are everywhere and have riot gear. #BLM is the strongest terrorist threat in our county.” Presumably, she meant “our country,” not the District of Columbia specifically.
In response, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) tweeted, “I’m in DC like @mtgreenee & she is either the most obtuse person elected to Congress or the biggest liar. People are out & about on a warm night (so loud by me it’s a bit hard to get to sleep) & there is no more police presence than usual. Let the lies rest, Q1.”