Rep. Greene Claims She Never Promoted QAnon After Her Election Win. That’s Not True.
QURIOUS
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed Thursday ahead of a House vote to remove her from committees that she hasn’t promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory since winning election in November. But a now-deleted tweet she sent in December shows that’s not true.
Greene faces a potential loss of her committee seats after promoting conspiracy theories about QAnon and 9/11, as well as attacks on Muslims, Jews, and support for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). In her Thursday speech, she claimed she had moved past conspiracy theories before ever running for office.
“I never once said during my entire campaign ‘QAnon,’” Greene said. “I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past.”
But on Dec. 4, Greene promoted a blog post supporting QAnon, a violent conspiracy theory that the FBI considers a potential source of domestic terrorism. In her tweet, Greene recommended a blog post from the founder of Gab, a far-right social media network whose founder has welcomed QAnon believers to his platform. The Gab post praised QAnon as a “refreshing and objective flow of information” and a “decentralized new media network” that is “organizing and uniting Christians.”
Rather than criticize the blog post’s glowing take on QAnon, Greene, who has claimed she abandoned QAnon in 2018, said it presented an accurate portrayal of QAnon. Greene added that QAnon believers are people who “refuse to bow to lies” from the media.
“The first accurate article about people following Q,” Greene wrote. “The Mediacrats smear innocent Americans with conspiracy lies if they don’t believe the ‘news.’ Big Tech cancels them. People who refuse to bow to lies only get stronger in seeking and exposing the truth.”