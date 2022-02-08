Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She’s in ‘Facebook Jail,’ but That’s Not Exactly True

Since Sunday evening, MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—no stranger to social-media violations—has breathlessly claimed she was placed in “Facebook jail.” Of course, that declaration isn’t entirely true.

“I’m in Facebook jail for three days for offending the Communists at Facebook by defending children from needless masking that many of us consider child abuse,” Greene blared Sunday night on Gettr, the right-wing Twitter alternative founded by a former Trump aide. (Her post also took a swipe at Stacey Abrams’ physical appearance and the infamous maskless photo of the Democratic politician alongside masked school children.)

Attached to the Georgia lawmaker’s Gettr post was a notice of a three-day suspension from posting to Facebook, and a screenshot of the offending post on Greene’s page, which read: “Stop masking children!! Just stop. It’s child abuse. Stop wearing masks period. It’s absurd. Masks do not stop the spread of Covid.”

Facebook confirmed to The Daily Beast that it did, indeed, take action against that post, which the platform said violated its community guidelines against “claims that wearing a face mask properly does not help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“A post violated our policies, and we have removed it,” a Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

But contrary to Greene’s dramatic claim of being placed in “Facebook jail,” her account was not suspended or hit with another strike. Instead, one of her page’s administrators was hit with the temporary, three-day suspension from posting new content.

In fact, since claiming to have been put in “Facebook jail,” Greene’s public Facebook page, which has at least 410,000 followers, has published multiple new posts.

In early January, the lawmaker was temporarily suspended by Facebook for 24 hours over violating the platform’s community guidelines surrounding COVID-19. Greene’s personal account was also permanently banned by Twitter around the same time, citing repeated violations of the platform’s rules against COVID-19 misinformation.

A Greene spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.