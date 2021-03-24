Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares 12-Hour Twitter Suspension to ‘Serving Prison Time’
THE GREENE MILE
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in an interview with right-wing outlet Newsmax TV that her recent Twitter suspension was comparable to “being convicted and serving prison time when you never did anything wrong.” Greene’s account was suspended “in error” after being mistakenly flagged, Twitter said in a statement on Friday. “My account was suspended for 12 hours and served the full 12 hours,” Greene said. She scolded Twitter for participating in the “censorship of conservatives,” and said that she was locked out for “no reason.”
Although her most recent suspension was an accident, Greene’s account was purposely locked by Twitter in January after she violated the platform’s “civic integrity policy.” She had posted lies about the 2020 election. Greene also has a long track record of posting about her beliefs in conspiracy theories surrounding mass shootings, wildfires and Jewish