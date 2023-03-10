MTG Complains Jan. 6 Rioters Suffer Clogged Toilets in Jail
‘PICTURE OF DESPAIR’
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading the charge for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee in their quest to support defendants currently imprisoned while awaiting trial over charges related to the Jan. 6 riots. Along with House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) and Clay Higgins (R-LA), the GOP rep sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Boswer, accusing the District of Columbia Department of Corrections and two D.C. jail facilities of “reported mistreatment” of the defendants. The letter said the conditions “paint a picture of despair, hopelessness, and a severe abuse of justice.” The letter states Rep. Greene saw the conditions herself during a Nov. 2021 visit, which included hot meals being served cold, detainees not being provided haircuts and being forced to live with clogged toilets. The Committee says it is also concerned that “January 6 detainees are facing a unique form of mistreatment due to their politics and beliefs,” which represent “several human rights abuses.” The Jan. 6 defendants had previously described the poor conditions in an open letter where they said they would rather live at Guantanamo Bay than the D.C. prison.