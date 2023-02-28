MTG Couldn’t Care Less About Those Who Died in Turkey’s Earthquake
NAY
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was just one of two of a total 414 members of the House to vote against a bipartisan resolution to mourn the 50,000 lives lost during the earthquake crisis in Syria and Turkey. While the largely symbolic motion was ultimately passed, Greene was joined by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), as the only “no” votes. Greene, in early February, had tweeted “Praying for Turkey and other countries suffering through deadly earthquakes”—but her support seems to have ended there. Introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), the measure “also (1) applauds the work of humanitarian aid and rescue workers on the ground; and (2) condemns the efforts by the Assad regime of Syria to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability, including by preventing the United Nations from providing assistance through border crossings between Turkey and Syria.”