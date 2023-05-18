CHEAT SHEET
MTG: Calling Me a White Supremacist Is ‘Like Calling a Person of Color the N-Word’
Despite speaking at a white nationalist conference in February, Marjorie Taylor Green takes “great offense” to being called a white supremacist. She spoke Thursday about a caught-on-camera quarrel Wednesday between her and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who levied the insult her way during their shouting match outside the Capitol. “That is like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen,” Greene said. “Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that.” Greene, who has filmed herself harassing school shooting survivors in the past, claimed that the interaction now makes her fear for her safety. “His physical mannerisms are aggressive,” she said. “I am concerned about it—I feel threatened by him.”