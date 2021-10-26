GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Fined for the Third Time After Again Refusing to Wear a Mask in Congress
ATTENTION DEFICIT
Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was reprimanded once again for refusing to mask up on the House floor, The Guardian reports. Greene, who has previously compared wearing face masks that protect against the spread of COVID-19 to the Holocaust, was fined for the third time. Her Georgia GOP colleague, Rep. Andrew Clyde, also faced fines from the House Ethics committee for refusing to follow the pandemic-era rules. Clyde made headlines this year when he said the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrectionists were similar to “normal tourists.” The House mask mandate, implemented last year, calls for a warning for first offenses, a $500 fine for the second, and $2,500 for any following offenses. On Monday, Greene said she was “taking a stand on the House floor because I don’t want the people to stand alone.” Though she has apologized for “offending people” with her Holocaust comparisons, the conspiracy-theory fan was stripped her of her House committee assignments last February after a litany of troubling statements.