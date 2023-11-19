Marjorie Taylor Greene Furious Over GOP’s Impeachment ‘Failure’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Fox News on Sunday that her attempt to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was a “failure” after eight Republicans voted against it. Greene swore that she would not give up saying she planned to bring the articles of impeachment back to the floor after Thanksgiving.

“And this time,” she added, “the Republicans in Congress better deliver different results.”

Greene has been calling for Mayorkas’ removal claiming that President Joe Biden’s administration has mishandled security at the U.S.-Mexico border in a “failure to protect our country.” She has even alleged that Mayorkas “has aided and abetted the complete invasion of our country by deliberately flooding our nation with drugs, terrorists, and illegal aliens.”

The house voted on Greene’s resolution to impeach Mayorkas on Monday and eight Republicans joined the Democrat representatives in voting against the resolution in a move the congresswoman is now calling “outrageous.”

“We are wondering how many American, how many dead American bodies are going to have to pile up before Republicans in Congress get serious about impeaching Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” Greene told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “Americans called and called; they flooded those congressmen's offices with phone calls demanding the impeachment of Mayorkas.”

DHS released a statement after Monday’s failed impeachment and telling The Associated Press that “While the House Majority has wasted months trying to score points with baseless attacks, Secretary Mayorkas has been doing his job and working to keep Americans safe.”