Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets GOP Crowd to Boo Paul Pelosi
UNREAL
During her opening act for former President Donald Trump at a rally in Sioux Falls, Iowa, on Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got the crowd of conservatives to boo Paul Pelosi, who has just been released from the hospital six days after an intruder broke into his house looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and ended up fracturing the 82-year-old’s skull with a hammer. “The only crime victim you hear about from Democrats and the media is Paul Pelosi,” Greene said to jeers from the rally-goers. “Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien who should have been deported. And Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” she added, working as many Republican talking points into the 30-second soundbite as she possibly could. Greene’s remarks came after GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake drew laughs in Arizona for her joke at the attempted murder victim’s expense.