Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home in Rome, Georgia, was “swatted” for the second time in two days early Thursday morning.

In a police report obtained by The Daily Beast, authorities said that at around 3 a.m., the Rome Police Department received a call “about a male possibly shooting his family members and then himself.”

“Swatting,” or the act of phoning in bogus emergency calls to trigger a massive police response, is a tactic used to instill fear and worry among foes in the internet age. Orchestrating a “swatting” incident is illegal and can yield criminal charges if those responsible are identified in an investigation.

The police report continued by stating the phone call had been routed through a suicide crisis center, which further blurred the identity of the mysterious caller.

“The person who made the call through the chat advised that they ‘came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family,’” the report added.

Additionally, the caller told an operator that the non-existent shooter “would be waiting” for police and “if anyone tried to stop [the shooter] from shooting myself, I will shoot them.”

Police arrived at Greene’s home in the early morning hours and determined it was another swatting incident.

“Swatted again last night,” the far-right lawmaker wrote on Twitter in light of the incident.

Greene’s office didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The Thursday false alarm comes after Greene was swatted a day prior by an alleged user of the far-right Kiwi Farms platform, a haven for tolls that want to cause chaos.

As for both fake calls, they remain under investigation.

“The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capital Police on this investigation,” the Rome Police Department said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.