Marjorie Taylor Greene Goads Dems Into Shouting Match on Capitol Steps
‘LACK OF CIVILITY’
The House of Representatives passed legislation Friday designed to protect the right to have an abortion—and it caused some real drama on the Capitol’s steps. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) started antagonizing House Democrats as they spoke about the bill’s passage—shouting “you should all be ashamed”—at which point Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) blasted her for showing a “lack of civility.” Greene then called abortion murder and said Democrats themselves didn’t display civility, pointing to the ongoing border crisis, according to a video of the altercation. This prompted Dingell to yell back at Greene to “practice the basic thing you’re taught in church: respect your neighbors.” Greene then shouted incredulously with a laugh: “Church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life.” “You try being a Christian,” Dingell shot back. At the end of the video, Greene says, “Watch your step lady, you’re going to fall down. Control yourself.”