Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Nuclear on Trump as Dems Flip Mar-a-Lago

A former President Trump loyalist has twisted the knife after he suffered a humiliating loss in his own backyard.

Reacting to the news that Democrat Emily Gregory captured the Florida State House seat that includes his Mar-a-Lago resort, former Trump cheerleader turned nemesis, Marjorie Taylor Greene, delivered a stark warning.

Revisiting her regular concerns about Trump 2.0 she posted on X on Wednesday, complaining that the 79-year-old had effectively turned his back on those who put him into power. “Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies ‘traitor’ for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences,” she unapologetically ranted.

Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

Ending with a warning, the former Georgia congresswoman added, “26 is gone but keep putting Americans last and 28 will be too.”

Indeed, Gregory’s narrow win could be a sign of things to come for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections in November. While she won the district by just 2 points, the result marks a dramatic 21-point swing.

Her victory comes as the Trump administration remains locked in a war with Iran, and with kitchen-table issues that affect everyday Americans tossed to the wayside.

Greene dropped her MAGA pom-poms when Trump abandoned these campaign points to bomb Iran last June. The Department of Justice’s haphazard and evasive managing of the Epstein files compounded her position, nudging her into public critique of the president.

Emily Gregory ran in the special election for Florida House District 87, which includes Mar-a-Lago. https://www.emilygregoryforflorida.com/

This earned her the moniker “Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

Greene’s warning that “26 is already gone” could hold water. If the results in Trump’s backyard were replicated nationally, it would spell one of the worst results for the GOP in a midterm election in recent history.

Gregory’s victory is the latest in a series of special election upsets at the state level suffered by Republicans, including in a number of red states, since Trump returned to office in January 2025.

“A year ago, I would have told you we were almost guaranteed to win the Senate,” one GOP operative told Axios last month. “Today, I would have to tell you it’s far less certain.”