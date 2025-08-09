Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is entering battle, guns blazing, against a Fox News host who had the audacity to call her out.

Fox News personality Mark Levin started the heated feud when he attacked the Georgia Republican on X. He linked to a Mediaite article about far-right conspiracist Laura Loomer tearing into Greene and wrote: “Good for Laura further exposing kook MTG.”

Good for Laura further exposing kook MTG



Marjorie Traitor GreenE sounds like a lunatic and Marxist-Islamist Jew-hater, repeatedly stabs the president in the back, and trashes conservatives. She’s a favorite and regular guest of the America-trashing fake MAGA podcasters and… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 9, 2025

One commenter wrote “MTG 2028!!” and Levin replied with: “Prison?”

Greene did not find that funny.

“Fox News host Mark Levin is a raging psychopath,” she wrote on X. “He is attacking me, lying about me, and EVEN WORSE in comments in his own post calling Christian’s ‘bigots’ and says I should go to prison!!! All because I am UNAPOLOGETICALLY AMERICA FIRST and UNAPOLOGETICALLY FIGHTING FOR MY CHILDREN’S GENERATION!!!”

Fox News host Mark Levin is a raging psychopath.



He is attacking me, lying about me, and EVEN WORSE in comments in his own post calling Christian’s “bigots” and says I should go to prison!!!



All because I am UNAPOLOGETICALLY AMERICA FIRST and UNAPOLOGETICALLY FIGHTING FOR MY… https://t.co/JmyQ2WxfVC pic.twitter.com/mywWPBuQgZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2025

Greene continued: “Ever since I called for a recorded vote on my amendments to defund U.S. taxpayer money to Israel and other foreign countries/foreign aid, Mark Levin has rabidly been attacking me. And then the attacks started from AIPAC. Do you see the pattern? Fox News host Mark Levin, a once hateful NEVER TRUMPER, is 100% Israel FIRST and America LAST!!!”

Greene has recently condemned the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel lobby group that aims to influence the government to support Israel and its defense funding. Greene accused AIPAC of breaking U.S. laws by taking Congress members on fully paid trips to Israel.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed "America First" views and condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza. Kayla Bartkowski/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Levin, however, is pro-Israel.

“Marjorie Traitor GreenE sounds like a lunatic and Marxist-Islamist Jew-hater, repeatedly stabs the president in the back, and trashes conservatives,” Levin originally wrote on X, adding that she was a “complete embarrassment,” a “nasty hypocrite” and a “phony.”

He started raging at any commenters who dared to defend her, including by calling them “pigs” or “morons” and making “yo mama” jokes about their mothers being “leashed” or cockroaches.

MTG Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Levin has faced backlash after shrugging off the widespread famine in Gaza and said that Israelis shouldn’t be “gold you need to feed the enemy while you defeat the enemy.”