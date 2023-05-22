Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes to Bat for Boyfriend After Old Drag Video Surfaces
DRAG FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her boyfriend over the weekend after an old video of the longtime news broadcaster dressed up in drag went viral. Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn can be seen in the old video wearing a blond wig and a dress, the type of dress-up outlawed under anti-trans bills sweeping red states like Texas and Tennessee. “I’m literally lol’ing,” Greene wrote in a tweet Sunday night. She claimed Glenn “dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production.” “The left is so stupid,” she added. On Monday, Glenn seemed to take the unearthed drag video in stride. “Some of the best times in my career was working as a feature reporter in morning television where I had the opportunity to engage in the local community,” he told The Daily Beast. “Truth be told, panty hose is way too scratchy for me to wear. God bless women.”