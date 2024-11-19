Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard threw down the gauntlet in a tweet as GOP politicians expressed reservations about President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Gaetz was investigated by a congressional ethics panel that was told by a witness that they saw him having sex with a minor, and also explored allegations he used illegal drugs and took bribes. Some have called for the release of the panel’s report on Gaetz. Greene, however, said that if Republicans are “going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed,” they should disclose all ethics report and claims, including one she said she filed but did not detail. Greene also called for the release of all records on the late high society sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, adding “there’s more” and that “Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset.” She ended with a commitment to make public as many purported claims as possible: “If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.”
