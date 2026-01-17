Marjorie Taylor Greene Hands ‘The View’ a Major Win

Marjorie Taylor Greene is shaking up the ratings game. Just two days after retiring her role in Congress, Greene paid a visit to The View on Jan. 7. The episode pulled in 2.75 million viewers, giving the ABC daytime talk show its most-watched episode since April, according to Nielsen figures first reported by TheWrap. That’s a 7 percent bump over her previous appearance in November. While the conversation touched on her break with Trump and her decision to leave Congress, Greene largely avoided the combative tone that once defined her media appearances. Greene has become one of the show’s most reliable ratings draws, with each of her recent appearances delivering a measurable boost in viewership. MTG’s presence also lifted The View’s weekly average to 2.61 million viewers, a 59 percent jump from the previous week. Ratings climbed sharply across key demographics, including women aged 25-54 and 18-49. The View ranked No. 1 among daytime network talk shows that week, outperforming NBC’s Today Third Hour. The ABC program continues to lead broadcast daytime talk shows for a ninth consecutive season.