Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs Anti-Trans Sign Outside Office of Congresswoman With Trans Daughter
‘UNIMAGINABLY CRUEL’
Earlier this week, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) spoke in Congress about why passing the Equality Act—which would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation—is very personal to her, as it would offer protections to her transgender daughter. “I’m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know,” she told the House floor. But Newman’s support for her daughter has clearly enraged QAnon-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who posted a video of herself hanging up an anti-trans poster outside of her office, across the hall from Newman’s. It reads: “There are TWO genders MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!’” Greene also personally attacked Newman’s daughter, writing: “Your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.” Greene’s stunt was condemned by her colleague Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who wrote that it represented “hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs.” Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) described Greene’s act as “unimaginably cruel.” Earlier in the day, Kinzinger went along with Greene’s motion to adjourn to end House business for the day—a motion she explicitly proposed to attack trans people.