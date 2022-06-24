CHEAT SHEET
Marjorie Taylor Greene Heckled as She Basks Outside the Supreme Court
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was heckled by pro-abortion protesters as she celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade outside of the Supreme Court on Friday. “My body, my choice,” one masked demonstrator yelled at her as she headed back towards the Capitol building. Other activists assembled in front of the court shouted at Greene, calling her a “traitor.” “Eat shit, Marjorie,” one individual yelled while another called her a “piece of shit.” However, the protesters didn’t faze Greene, who told The Daily Beast that she was “thrilled” and “overjoyed” at the Friday morning ruling.