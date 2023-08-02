MTG Had a White Supremacist With Ties to Nick Fuentes on Payroll: Report
WRONG CROWD
Marjorie Taylor Greene has tried to condemn right-wing troll Nick Fuentes, calling him “racist” and “immature” last year. But despite her best efforts, she just can’t seem to distance herself from his white supremacist “America First” movement. According to a new investigation from the Southern Poverty Law Center, Greene had one of Fuentes’ cronies on payroll throughout 2022 and into 2023. Lance W. Smith, 23, was deeply embedded into Fuentes’ “Groyper” movement of far-right provocateurs while receiving payment from Greene’s campaign for creative direction and podcast production. FEC filings show that Smith received about $55,000 from Greene between June 2022 and May 2023 while also running numerous websites, livestreams and servers associated with Fuentes.