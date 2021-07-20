Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With Twitter Suspension Over COVID Misinformation
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) was given a 12-hour suspension by Twitter on Monday night after she posted a series of messages that violated the social media platform’s policy about sharing misinformation on the coronavirus pandemic.
The conspiracy-peddling congresswoman, who once compared congressional mask mandates to the Holocaust, was handed the Twitter timeout after she posted tweets on Sunday and Monday that claimed COVID-19 was not dangerous for anyone under the age of 65 who is not obese and that therefore the “controversial” vaccine should be a choice. She also asserted that there have been 6,000 vaccine-related deaths, likely referencing an open-sourced database that experts and fact-checkers have said doesn’t show proof of deaths from vaccines.
“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. The platform also flagged Greene’s tweets with “misleading” labels and pointed users to information about the safety of vaccines.