Far-Right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Officially a Single Woman
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s officially back on the market. The far-right Republican finalized her divorce with her husband of 29 years, Perry Greene, on Thursday, three months after he filed, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Greene was absent from a House session Wednesday, missing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress and voting by proxy for the day—despite introducing a bill herself calling to end that practice. This was the couple’s second time filing for divorce, the first happening in 2012 after Greene allegedly had affairs with two men at a Crossfit she worked at, The Atlantic reported earlier this month.