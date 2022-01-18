Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Spending More Than Half Her Salary on Mask Fines
LITERALLY CUTTING THE CHECK
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) must not care much about her congressional salary. According to documents provided to NBC News, Greene has spent more than half of her $174,000 salary on mask fines in her first year in Congress, paying out more than $88,000 from her paychecks. First-time offenders of the House mask mandate must pay $500, with each subsequent violation totaling $2,500. Greene has railed against the House mask mandate, filing a lawsuit last year alongside fellow Georgia Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde over the mandate. In it, they accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of using the order to attack her “political opponents,” according to The New York Times. Greene has proudly proclaimed her opposition to any form of COVID-19 policy, saying she is unvaccinated and would fight for the rights of those who choose not to be vaccinated.