Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Liked’ Facebook Posts Calling to Execute Dems Before Running for Office: CNN
THE ANTISOCIAL NETWORK
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), already notorious for pushing crackpot conspiracy theories such as QAnon or that high-profile school shootings are false flags, also supported executing Democratic politicians, according to a CNN review of her social media posts. In 2019, Greene liked a Facebook post that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” in removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In another Facebook Live stream—this time, inside Pelosi’s office—Greene said she would “suffer death or she'll be in prison” for “treason.” In a statement posted to her Twitter page, Greene wrote, “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet.” It is unclear why Greene would have needed “teams of people” to manager her personal Facebook page.