MTG Literally Curses Mike Johnson’s Speakership After Ukraine Vote

After Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) presided over the passage of a sweeping Ukraine aid package on Saturday, there was little left for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to do but literally curse his speakership on live television.

Speaking to CNN outside the Capitol following an overwhelming bipartisan vote in favor of Ukraine aid, Greene fumed over Johnson’s alleged offenses, culminating in the Ukraine vote, which she called “this bullshit in here on the House floor.”

Over half the House GOP conference voted against the package, representing the most Trump-aligned members.

“It’s unbelievable,” Greene said of Johnson, adding she was “thankful” that Americans “get to see who this man is.”

“Because this is the only way it’s going to change,” she said.

Greene’s tirade was the latest escalation of her ongoing crusade against Johnson, which may or may not culminate in a full House vote on whether he can keep his job.

Last month, Greene became the first Republican to truly threaten Johnson's speakership by unveiling a motion to oust him from the position. She has yet to formally introduce the so-called motion to vacate, the same tool that ended Kevin McCarthy's tenure last year. But two other GOP lawmakers have signed onto the effort.

By supporting Ukraine aid—a red line for the MAGA wing which argues the country should fend for itself—it might have been expected that Greene would immediately move to force the vote on Johnson's fate. But she left the Capitol on Saturday saying that members should hear from their constituents over the upcoming weeklong recess before doing anything.