MTG Makes Bonkers New MAGA Presidential Endorsement

Former Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene made a wild new presidential endorsement on Friday, suggesting Tucker Carlson should run for office in 2028.

Greene, whom President Donald Trump branded a “traitor” for breaking with him on certain issues, voiced support for the former Fox News anchor in a post on X.

X/@FrmrRepMTG

“I SUPPORT TUCKER. Trump doesn’t even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA,” said the Georgia Republican, who left Congress in January after a high-profile split with the president over issues ranging from foreign policy to economic pressures facing American households.

“Trump is not America First, he’s donor first,” Greene added. “Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the constitution and tried to run again for a third term.”

Carlson has been an outspoken critic of the president's military actions in Iran. Al Drago/Getty Images

She was defending the conservative commentator after Trump said during a phone call this week that “Tucker has lost his way,” after the former Fox News host slammed the president’s military operation in Iran.

Carlson, 56, told ABC News that Trump’s war in Iran was “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Greene’s comments came after Trump criticized Carlson during a phone call with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Carlson isn’t “MAGA,” Trump told Karl.

“MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again,” the president said. “MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

Responding to Trump’s criticism, Carlson backed down.

“There are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included,” Carlson told Status. “But I’ll always love him no matter what he says about me.”

Carlson has previously entertained the idea of a future presidential run. During a 2024 episode of his podcast, Carlson said he might consider running in 2028, though he added: “I don’t think I’d be very good at it.”

“I would do whatever I could to help,” he told conservative podcast host Patrick Bet-David. “I want to be helpful.”

Vice President JD Vance is viewed by many as Trump’s heir apparent to serve as the GOP presidential nominee in 2028.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.