Marjorie Taylor Greene Marks MLK Day With Anti-Vaxxer ‘Segregation’ Whine
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) marked MLK Day with a predictably tone-deaf whine that equated the segregation of Black Americans with anti-vaxxers not being allowed to go to some restaurants. In a Monday post on the MAGA social network GETTR, the congresswoman wrote: “Thanks to the hard work of Rev MLK Jr. and others, growing up in Georgia, I’ve seen the beautiful fruit that blossomed from the Civil Rights Era, where segregation ended & equality began... Today, I believe we are seeing a new segregation and discrimination beginning, wrongfully forced upon unvaccinated Americans by the tyrants of the Democrat Party.” It seems Greene has learned no lessons since she was forced to apologize for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust in Nazi Germany on Twitter. She has since been permanently removed from that platform.