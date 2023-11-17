MTG Dedicates a Whole Book Chapter to Clearing Up Her ‘Jewish Space Lasers’ Rant
BACKTRACKING
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has dedicated an entire chapter in her upcoming memoir, MTG, to hitting back at antisemitism allegations stemming from her notorious 2018 Facebook claim that “Jewish space lasers” had caused wildfires in California. According to an advance copy of the book obtained by The Forward, Greene dismissed it as a “sarcastic social media post” and said, “My Savior is a Jewish carpenter who died on the cross for my sins, and I have no antisemitic sentiments whatsoever.” She claimed she had even donated to a group named Machon HaMikdash, or the Temple Institute, that was helping fund the reconstruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem originally made 3,000 years ago. She also insisted she has a history of supporting Israel military aid, including the “Iron Beam,” a laser missile defense system. “So, it turns out I actually support Jewish space lasers,” she wrote. MTG is set to release on Tuesday.