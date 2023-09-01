MTG Posts Lists of Demands Before Supporting Raise of Debt Ceiling
ME, ME, ME
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday announced a set of conditions that must be met for her to vote to raise the debt ceiling: holding a vote on an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, defunding “Biden’s weaponization of government,” eliminating “all COVID vaccine and mandates,” and putting a stop to congressional funding of the Ukrainian war effort. Addressing constituents at a town hall event in her home state—a video clip of which she later posted on Twitter alongside her demands—Greene explained that one of her biggest points of contention was the funding for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his mishandling of classified documents. (Both of those investigations have resulted in indictments.) “I will not fund those things, and I thought it was most important to tell you all first, because I work for you. And that’s what we have to do,” Greene told those in attendance. Earlier this summer, Greene was removed from the House Freedom Caucus, which issued ultimatums of its own last week, which included ending the prosecutions of Trump and ending “the Left’s cancerous woke policies in the Pentagon.”