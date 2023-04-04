MTG Quickly Leaves Trump Protest After Barely Audible Speech

CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered a speech early Tuesday at a protest near the Manhattan court where Donald Trump is set to be arraigned—but nobody could hear what she said as dueling members of the crowd shouted “Go back home!” and “U-S-A!” The Georgia Republican was barely visible or audible as she spoke out in support of Trump. After just a few minutes, she was quickly ushered out by her security team, nearly falling over amid intense shoving in the crowd. Ahead of her speech, she tweeted that she was using her voice to protest “the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump” but complained that counter-protesters were “coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears.” She appeared to be referencing the use of whistles by people in the crowd, which, in a bizarre twist, were reportedly handed out by a Trump supporter.