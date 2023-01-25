Marjorie Taylor Greene Really, Really Wants to Be Trump’s Running Mate
HER ‘WHOLE VISION’
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has told NBC News that far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is confident Donald Trump will handpick her as his running mate. Greene is “no shrinking violet” and is not shy about her ambition, Bannon said, adding that “she sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP.” A second person close to Trump, who was not named by NBC News, said Greene’s “whole vision” is to be VP. The Daily Beast was first to report earlier this month that Greene, Rep Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard had been floated in Trumpworld as potential VP picks. Greene, who’s become infamous for incendiary remarks, flexed her growing power among the GOP during Kevin McCarthy’s chaotic bid to retain the House speakership.