Marjorie Taylor Greene Replaces Trump as Democrats Fundraising Outrage Fuel

After voting to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from committees last week for her endorsements of political assassinations and bizarre conspiracy theories, many congressional Democrats are eager to begin ignoring the freshman congresswoman who has sucked up so much oxygen already.

But on the battleground of electoral politics, Greene figures to be front-and-center to Democrats’ strategy heading into 2022. Top party leaders have vowed to make her the face of the GOP—Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has dubbed it the “GQP”—in order to connect every member of the party with extremism in its ranks.

Greene, however, has also proven politically valuable to Democrats in another sense: replacing Donald Trump as the favored foil in fundraising pitches to outraged liberals.