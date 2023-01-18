Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Matt Gaetz’s Praise With a Snub
NOT READY TO MAKE NICE
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the self-proclaimed “leading MAGA voice in congress,” is back on committee assignments—but she’s still not ready to make nice with the freedom caucus members with whom she was once allied. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of the House Republicans instrumental in delaying Kevin McCarthy’s ascent to speaker of the House, congratulated Greene on her new committee post, saying she’ll do “amazing work for the people on these key committees she has EARNED.” But Greene swiftly rebuked Gaetz. “Too bad we’re weeks behind after you spent a week only getting MTV from 5 to 1,” Greene said in a quote tweet reply to Gaetz, referring to the stipulation he fought for that will modify House rules to allow for just a single member to propose a “motion to vacate” vote, or a vote on removing the speaker of the House. Despite Greene’s icy response, Gaetz stood strong in not only his support of her, but playing hardball with McCarthy, telling her it was “totally worth it!” “We the People will be in better hands with MTG holding the corrupt Biden Admin accountable via committee service,” he replied. “I’m so here for it.”