Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals She Learned Nothing From Holocaust Museum Visit
THAT WAS FAST
Just three weeks after she visited the Holocaust Museum and contritely said she had finally learned at age 47 that there is “nothing comparable” to the genocide of 6 million Jewish people, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once again invoked Nazi Germany to complain about COVID-19 vaccination policy in the United States.
“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene tweeted on Tuesday in response to a video of President Joe Biden urging a “door-to-door” vaccination campaign. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”
The “brownshirts” were the paramilitary group that facilitated Adolf Hitler’s initial rise to power in the lead up to World War II. Previously, Rep. Greene said, “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” referring to the House Speaker’s efforts to force unvaccinated members of Congress to wear masks on the House floor.