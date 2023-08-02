MTG Says She'll Vote for Trump ‘Even if He's in Jail’
NO MATTER WHAT
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made it clear Tuesday that she isn’t abandoning Donald Trump—no matter what he does. “I will still vote for Trump even if he’s in jail,” Greene tweeted as part of a rant in support of the former president after he was indicted for the third time this year. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has become a key opponent to Trump’s in the 2024 GOP presidential race, raced to support his rival. His statement was off to a strong start when he admitted that he hadn’t yet read the indictment levied against Trump—but that didn’t stop him from weighing in anyways: “I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts.” Labeling D.C. a “swamp,” DeSantis added that “it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government.”