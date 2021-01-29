Marjorie Taylor Greene Warned That Freedom Comes With ‘Price of Blood’ in Pre-Election Vid
CREEPY
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested that violence was a means for protecting freedom in a video interview shared days before the 2020 presidential election. “If this generation doesn’t stand up and defend freedom, it’s gone,” Greene said in a live-stream interview on the Pennsylvania Firearms Association’s Facebook page. “And once it’s gone, freedom doesn’t come back by itself. The only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.” The video, uncovered by Mother Jones, was a 22-minute conversation between Greene and fringe gun activist Chris Dorr in which she said America would “completely end... as we know it” if Trump and Republicans didn’t win.
In recent days, social media posts have emerged in which Greene, a staunch gun advocate, has endorsed the execution of Democrats and said school shootings were fake. She once liked a Facebook post saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deserved “a bullet to the head.”