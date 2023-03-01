Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Conservatives Need Their Own ‘Safe Space’
UNBELIEVABLE
Critics of “woke” policies are usually pretty skeptical about snowflakes calling for safe spaces—but Marjorie Taylor Greene is suddenly all for the idea. The Georgia lawmaker even went so far as to claim that MAGA Republicans “deserve” one of their own. “We’re fed up with Democrat policies, we’re fed up with the woke ideology being shoved down our throat, and we’re tired of our children being brainwashed into these same ideas,” Greene told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday. “We want our own safe space and we deserve it,” Greene added while discussing her recent advocacy for a “national divorce” between red and blue states. Commenting on Greene’s remarks, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted: “Republicans ridiculed ‘safe spaces’ and called people ‘snowflakes’, this coming from one of their leaders is literally hilarious.”