MTG Confirms Nearly ALL the GOP’s Biden Corruption Informants Are ‘Missing’
WHO’S BUYING THIS?
The GOP has lost contact with nearly all of the “whistleblowers” in their ongoing investigation into Joe Biden, Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed Monday. According to the Georgia Republican, most of their informants are missing in action—except for one. “That whistleblower is very safe,” Greene told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast. “But he does fear for his life, and rightfully so.” While Greene claims to be in touch with that one witness, the same can’t be said for up to nine others. “That whistleblower came through for us, thankfully, through the help of Senator Grassley,” she said. “But other whistleblowers, yes, they are missing. They're either in court, they're in jail, or we cannot talk with them at this time because they can't be found.” Green’s explanation comes after Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News on Sunday that they’d lost contact with at least one key informant.