Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was ‘Attacked’ by ‘Insane’ Person in a Restaurant
‘TURNED INTO DEMONS’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on Monday night that she was attacked by an “insane” woman and “screamed at by her adult son” while dining at a restaurant. The MAGA congresswoman didn’t disclose details of where the alleged assault took place, instead using the purported incident to bemoan a lack of tolerance Americans have for those who hold different political opinions to their own. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” Greene said of her supposed attackers. “They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons.” She added: “People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.” Greene has recently made headlines by calling for a “national divorce” between red and blue states because she says conservatives are tired of Democrats’ “sick and disgusting woke culture issues” and “traitorous America Last policies.”