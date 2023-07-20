MTG Says She Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Showing Hunter Biden Nudes
‘DESERVE TO SEE IT’
After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) insisted on bringing posterboards with sexually explicit images of Hunter Biden to a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, the congresswoman said on Newsmax that even though she felt “uncomfortable” doing so, “the American people deserve to see” it. “I believe that’s how they can hold this government accountable,” Greene said on Rob Schmitt Tonight. “This is a weaponized Department of Justice. They are protecting Hunter Biden.” At Wednesday’s hearing, two IRS whistleblowers claimed that the agency gave preferential treatment to Biden during the federal investigation into his taxes. Biden is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, in what Greene claimed was a DOJ “stunt” that didn’t go far enough.