Marjorie Taylor Greene: I’ll Schedule AOC Debate After I Read ‘All 14 Pages’ of Green New Deal
COMING PREPARED
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the QAnon-curious congresswoman who’s become a rising star in the GOP, has been pushing for a “pay per view style” debate with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the Green New Deal for a week now. On Wednesday night, however, she admitted there was one little problem—she has yet to read the climate change proposal she’s been railing against for months.
Posting a photo of her speaking to Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor, the far-right lawmaker tweeted that she was “glad” to run into the New York Democrat in order to plan their debate. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate,” she added.
The Georgia congresswoman, who recently dropped her plans for an “America First Caucus” based on “uniquely Anglo-Saxon traditions,” didn’t provide a timetable as to how long it would take her to complete the 14-page reading assignment.