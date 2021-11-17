MTG Brags About Being Unvaxxed, Racking Up More Than $60K in Mask Fines
PAY THE TROLL TOLL
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Tuesday she has accrued more than $60,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor. She told The Hill on the steps of the Capitol that she’s “up to $63,000.” The representative also confirmed the fines are automatically deducted from her checks. Vice News calculated that means Greene has forfeited more than a third of her yearly salary. According to a letter from the House Sergeant at Arms, she has been fined for flouting mask regulations more than 20 times. She received a warning in May, a $500 fine for her first offense, and $2,500 for each subsequent violation.
On Monday, in an interview with conservative outlet Newsmax, the far-right congresswoman complained about the fines to host Chris Salcedo. She also boasted, unprompted, about being unvaccinated against the coronavirus. “I’m not vaccinated either. And I won’t be getting vaccinated,” Greene said. “And that’s my own personal choice.” The representative had previously swung between declining to answer the question and calling it a violation of her HIPAA rights, which it is not. “And I will be standing strong,” Greene added, “standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated.”