MTG Skewers Dem Rep’s Bill ‘That Could Lead to the Murder’ of Donald Trump
A TIMELY RESURFACE
Marjorie Taylor Greene skewered a Democratic lawmaker Wednesday for once motioning to nix Secret Service protections for certain convicted felons—a bill that was introduced months before Donald Trump survived a pair of attempts on his life. Greene went as far as filing to censure Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) for penning the bill, which specifically sought to deny federal protections to felons who were sentenced to prison. That bill was put forward by Thompson just as Trump was on the precipice of being found guilty in his New York hush-money case on felony charges. The timing was no coincidence, with Thompson explaining that he hoped the bill would keep Trump from receiving special treatment during a hypothetical prison sentence—not to put him in danger on the campaign trail or elsewhere. Greene, 50, raged that Thompson’s bill, saying “They are also taking action that could lead to the murder of President Trump.” “Thompson has refused to remove his bill,” she said Wednesday. “...This bill must be removed or Rep. Thompson should be censured in the well of the House.”