Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams ‘Fascist’ NBA With Idiotic COVID-HIV Comparison

Far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stooped to a new low on Thursday, questioning why the “fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine. But yet they still let Magic Johnson play with HIV.” The tweet entirely ignores the fact that COVID-19 is airborne and spread through respiratory droplets, while HIV is passed through direct contact with certain bodily fluids, including blood and semen. While the comparison in and of itself is absurd—and very incorrect—Greene has also conveniently forgotten that Magic Johnson retired from the NBA in 1991 after contracting the virus, only briefly coming back for 32 games in 1995 and 1996.