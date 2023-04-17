MTG Calls for FBI Investigation Into Ali Alexander Allegations

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for an FBI probe into Trump ally and Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander, who apologized Friday after being accused of asking teenage boys for sexual pictures, a story first reported by The Daily Beast. She also called out white nationalist Nick Fuentes—who she has appeared at events with in the past—alleging that he knew about Alexander’s illicit proclivities but did nothing to stop the predatory behavior. Critics of Fuentes, including Milo Yiannopoulos, also allege he ignored claims that Alexander was even requesting pictures from within Fuentes’ own organization. “This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys. And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew,” Greene posted Monday. Alexander didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast. He claimed in a statement he had been targeted by false accusations and edited screenshots, but declined to point out which. Fuentes has said he “disavowed” Alexander’s actions and called them “gross,” adding that “the real victim in this entire saga is me.”
