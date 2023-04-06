Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Smelly, ‘Repulsive’ New York City
SOMETHING STINKS
Marjorie Taylor Greene had a bad time in New York City this week. After being heckled at a Manhattan protest where she delivered a barely audible speech in support of Donald Trump against his criminal indictment, the Georgia Republican had some uncharitable things to say about the Big Apple while speaking to Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night. While speaking about Mayor Eric Adams referring to New York as “his home,” Greene opined: “His home is disgusting.” “I compared it to what I called Gotham City,” she continued, referring to the fictional crime-ridden city in Batman. “The streets are filthy, they’re covered with people basically dying on drugs,” Greene said. “They can’t even stand up. They’re falling over. There’s so much crime in the city—I can’t comprehend how people live there. It was repulsive, it smells bad, and I think it’s a terrible place.” “With some nice people,” Carlson replied. “I will say that.”