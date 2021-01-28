Marjorie Taylor Greene Spread Bonkers Conspiracy That Laser Beam From Space Caused CA Wildfire
ANOTHER ONE
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—who’s spread several false conspiracies, including that the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was staged—also pushed a bonkers theory that a historic California wildfire in 2018 was caused by a laser beam from outer space, Media Matters reports. In a post to her Facebook page in November 2018, Taylor Greene said there were “too many coincidences to ignore” surrounding the Camp Fire, writing that “oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.” She also suggested that that a vice chairman at “Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm” may have been behind the fire. The laser beam conspiracy theory has been circulated online by QAnon supporters, who claim the Camp Fire was intentionally started to make way for a high-speed rail system in the Golden State or to financially benefit an unknown group.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) condemned GOP leaders on Thursday for turning a blind eye to the Georgia congresswoman’s beliefs and assigning her to the Education Committee despite her denial of the reality of school shootings. Rep. Jahana Hayes began circulating a letter Thursday demanding Taylor Greene not be seated on the committee. “Her conduct is antithetical to the work of the Committee,” Hayes, who is a member of the committee, wrote.